BUDGET DAY IS TUESDAY DECEMBER 15TH.

Basseterre, St. Kitts, December 09, 2020 (SKNIS): Notice has been given for a Sitting of the National Assembly to be held at the St. Kitts Marriott Resort, Royal Ballroom, Frigate Bay, Basseterre, on Tuesday, December 15, 2020, at 10:00 am.



The Sitting will continue on Wednesday, December 16, 2020, at the National Assembly Chambers, Government Headquarters, Basseterre.



At the St. Kitts Marriott Resort on December 15, The Honourable Prime Minister and Minister responsible for Finance, Sustainable Development, National Security, Constituency Empowerment, Human Resource Management and Information, Dr. Timothy Harris, will seek leave to introduce and have read a first time The Appropriation (2021) Bill, 2020.



Section 71 (3) of the Standing Orders of the National Assembly pronounces that “When the Minister of Finance has made his or her budget speech, the motion for the second reading of the bill shall be seconded, and the debate thereon shall be adjourned to a time to be named by the Minister of Finance.”



Additionally, Section 71 (4) of the Standing Orders of the National Assembly states that “The debate on the second reading of the bill shall be confined to the financial and economic state of the State and the general principles of Government policy and administration as indicated in the bill and the estimates.”



Furthermore, Section 71 (5) of the Standing Orders of the National Assembly says, “On the conclusion of the debate, the Appropriation Bill and the estimates shall stand referred to a Committee of the whole National Assembly to be known as the Committee of Supply.”



The Appropriation (2021) Bill, 2020 is A Bill to provide for the services of Saint Christopher and Nevis for the financial year commencing 1st January 2021 and ending on 31st December 2021.



The National Assembly will be carried live on ZIZ Radio (96 FM) and participating radio stations. It can also be viewed live on TV Channel 5 in St. Kitts and Channel 98 in Nevis. It will also be streamed live at www.zizonline.com



Copies of Bills can be found on the website (sknis.kn) of St. Kitts and Nevis Information Service under the section Parliament.