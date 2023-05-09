BUCKLEY’S SUPERMARKET ARMED ROBBERY UNDER INVESTIGATION

by SKNISEditor

May 8, 2023

Police investigations are ongoing into the armed robbery of a Buckley’s supermarket. On May 6th, 2023, the Police responded to the crime reported at “All Day Supermarket” located at Buckley’s Extension. The business owner, Jianlong Wu of Sprott Street, reported that around 8PM on the aforementioned date, two masked male assailants entered his store armed with handguns which they promptly aimed at him. One assailant held Mr Wu at gunpoint while the other proceeded to search his supermarket. Mr Wu complied with the robbers’ demands and opened his cash register. They stole a sum of money and subsequently fled the scene.



The Royal St. Christopher and Nevis Police Force wishes to remind the general public that there are severe penalties attached to the crimes of Larceny, Robbery, and Armed Robbery, especially. In the quest to rid the country of illegal firearms, the Police Force has adopted a “no leniency” position regarding those who persist in the commission of these crimes. Each incident will be thoroughly investigated and all perpetrators will be duly prosecuted. Peace, safety, and security will be maintained in the Federation of St. Kitts and Nevis.