BROTHERS DIJON AND DIVON TROTMAN CHARGED FOR KEON FYFIELD’S DEATH

April 15, 2021

Keon Fyfeild


Basseterre, St. Kitts, April 14, 2021 (RSCNPF): The Police have charged two men for the death of 38-year-old Keon Fyfield of Newtown.

Twenty-two-year-old Dijon Trotman and his 21-year-old brother, Divon Trotman, both of whom are from Stapleton Village, were charged for the offence of Murder. Dijon Trotman was charged on April 12, and Divon Trotman was charged on April 13. They are both in Police custody.

The incident occurred on March 07, 2021. Keon Fyfield had been warded at the JNF General Hospital from that date until his death on March 25.

