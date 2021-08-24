BRITISH CHEVENING SCHOLARSHIP SCHEME OPEN FOR APPLICATIONS FROM ST KITTS AND NEVIS AND OTHER EASTERN CARIBBEAN COUNTRIES

BRIDGETOWN, JULY 30, 2021 (BRITISH HIGH COMMISSION): The British High Commission announces that the UK’s Chevening Scholarship scheme is open from 3 August 2021 for students wishing to study in the UK in the academic year 2022-2023. Applications will be accepted online from nationals of St Kitts and Nevis and the Eastern Caribbean who wish to pursue fully funded postgraduate studies at an academic institution in the UK. The Chevening Scholarships scheme is the global scholarship programme of the British government. The Scholarships are awarded to exceptional individuals with leadership potential and they enable recipients to study one-year Masters courses in a range of subjects at UK universities. The Scholarships are funded by the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office and aim to support UK foreign policy priorities by creating lasting positive relationships with future leaders, influencers and decision makers. The Chevening programme has for more than 37 years provided more than 50,000 Scholarships at Higher Education Institutions in the UK for postgraduate students or researchers from countries across the world. Chevening scholarships are prestigious and sought-after awards aimed at extremely capable individuals who have already made an impact and are motivated to pursue a career that will take them to a position of leadership within their own country or region. Nationals of St Kitts and Nevis and the Eastern Caribbean should go to www.Chevening.org to register interest or apply. The opening date is 3 August and closing date is 2 November, after which no further applications will be accepted. Nationals of the following countries are eligible to apply: Antigua and BarbudaBarbadosCommonwealth of DominicaGrenada St Kitts and NevisSaint LuciaSt Vincent and the Grenadine