BREAKING NEWS: St. Lucia records COVID-19 case #38

St. Lucia News Online -October 21, 2020

Statement by Dr. Sharon Belmar-George, chief medical officer, on Wednesday, Oct. 21, 2020:

Today, Wednesday, October 21, 2020, Saint Lucia confirmed one case of COVID-19. This

brings the total number of confirmed cases to 38.

The individual is a 53-year-old female from Gros-Islet. She was identified during the contact tracing process as linked to cases 33, 34 and 37. As such, she was tested and placed in quarantine.

She has now been isolated for care at the Respiratory Hospital.

The new cases for this week have all been identified through the contact tracing process and that tracing process continues this week. All efforts are being made by the public health team to rapidly respond to contain further spread of cases.

We anticipate new cases as we continue the process to identify, test and

isolate further contacts.

As we proceed with the necessary public health interventions, a serious appeal is made to the public to cooperate with our health officers and to daily practice the behaviors which can protect your health and safety.

We remind every individual that 80% of people who have the virus they experience mild symptoms. As such, it is important that we all remain vigilant and respond promptly to any symptoms of concern to avoid any potential for further spreading the virus.

The Ministry of Health takes the opportunity to again remind the public to adhere to the

recommended infection prevention measures.

– Ensure a mask is always used while in public

– Maintain safe physical distance from others when out in public

– Wash and sanitize hands often throughout the day

– If experiencing flu-like symptoms seek medical care immediately at the closest respiratory clinic

The Ministry of Health and Wellness will continue providing updates as new information

becomes available.