Biden Rolls Back Some Of Trump’s Sanctions On Venezuela

This appears to be the first move to lift previous sanctions that were focused on destabilizing the Venezuelan government.

President Joe Biden’s administration Tuesday issued a license that lifts sanctions imposed on Venezuela for most of the transactions required for its ports and airports’ ordinary operations.

The ‘General License 30 A’ issued by the U.S. Treasury Department allows U.S. companies to exchange transactions with Venezuela’s National Institute of Aquatic Spaces (INEA) or any entity it owns.

The new document overrides the ban imposed on the Latin American country on August 5, 2019, by then-President Donald Trump.

However, “the permit does not support activities related to the export of diluents to Venezuela, or transactions with persons or institutions sanctioned by Washington, other than INEA,” the Treasury Department added.

The license is Biden’s first move to lift the sanctions imposed by Trump to overthrow President Nicolas Maduro’s government.

“The license is a first sign that there is a willingness to review the sanctions and clarify their relevance,” international law specialist Mariano de Alba said.

A few days after taking power, Biden assured he would open dialogue channels with Venezuela, ignoring Juan Guaido’s calls to follow Trump’s approach.

In 2019, Trump recognized Guaido as Venezuela’s interim president as he imposed sanctions against oil companies, promoted attempts to assassinate authorities, and launched invasion threats.

