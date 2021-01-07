Biden Officially Declared Winner Of The Presidential Election By Congress

By Allie Gold Jan 7, 2021

Vice President Pence officially affirmed the election results of President-elect Joe Biden’s win Thursday, after a long night after pro-Trump rioters attacked the Capitol in an attempted coup.

3:32am, Pence officially cited the results for Biden’s victory in Vermont, which put the Democrat votes past 270 electoral votes leading Congress to confirm him as the next president approximately 15 hours after they went into session.

“Are there any objections to counting the certificate of the state of Vermont?” Pence asked. There was only silence. “The announcement of the state of the vote by the president of the Senate shall be deemed a sufficient declaration as persons elected president and vice president of the United States,” Pence said at 3:41 a.m.

Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala D. Harris will be inaugurated Jan. 20 at noon.