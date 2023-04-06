Better job searches can help labour market function

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE 30 March, 2023 BRIDGETOWN, BARBADOS — On the heels of the Inter-American Development Bank (IDB) suggesting that better job searches could help improve the functioning of labour markets in the Caribbean and Latin America, Caribbean Employment Services Inc. CEO Joseph Boll is renewing his call for Caribbean jobseekers and employers to modernize their recruitment practices. Caribbean Employment Services Inc. is a market-leading digital talent acquisition service that aims to connect the top talent from the Caribbean with hiring managers, HR professionals and decision-makers in companies both within the Caribbean as well as abroad. Further, it aims to provide the region’s jobseekers and those who are already employed with news and resources related to Caribbean labour. “Thousands of businesses and people around the world adapted to operating in a digital capacity because of the pandemic,” Boll noted. “Even doctors switched to seeing patients virtually, while businesses closed their expensive storefronts to open exclusively online instead. Many Caribbean employers and jobseekers, unfortunately, have been more hesitant to upgrade the way they find job opportunities and/or recruit new talent.” The CEO’s comments follow a recent recommendation from the IDB regarding the ways Latin America and the Caribbean help improve labour marketing functioning. In particular, its “Preparing the Macroeconomic Terrain for Renewed Growth” called attention to informal employment, and the ways it continues to leave workers vulnerable to external shocks. This has been a repeated topic of concern among organizations like the IDB and World Bank of late, with repeated calls for regional governments to urgently address the high instances of informal employment in their respective countries. In this most recent report, the IDB suggested steps like delinking social social security benefits from labour market status, but “incentives to find better job searches”, such as the digital talent acquisition and job placement services offered by Caribbean Employment Services Inc. and similar businesses. A common complaint among Caribbean jobseekers has been the difficulty in finding a suitable job. For many, finding a job has been a matter of “who you know”, hounding government representatives, attending job fairs and hoping for luck in a narrow pool or enduring tedious processes of applying in-person at government offices. Likewise, employers have often complained of difficulty finding suitable talent with limited candidates. Boll said, “The reason we launched Caribbean Employment Services Inc. was to help address issues and frustrations like this. We aim to make it easier for jobseekers and businesses alike to find their best match with less effort and hassle than the old way of going about it. We would like to again encourage the region’s residents to take advantage of the many resources we offer to assist in this regard.” ### About Caribbean Employment Services Inc. Caribbean Employment Services Inc., based in Barbados, is one of the market-leading online talent acquisition services, specializing in helping businesses and organizations recruit the best candidates for their roles and job seekers find their ideal position. For international and national employers looking to source the best talent from the Caribbean region and from the United States into their Caribbean businesses, we offer a range of recruitment solutions, all developed to find the right candidates for their roles. Find out more at https://caribbeanemployment.com or contact hello@caribbeanemployment.com.