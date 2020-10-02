BERMUDA PREMIER DAVID BURT RETURNED TO POWER IN COMMANDING LANDSLIDE VICTORY

Premier David Burt led his Progressive Labour Party (PLP to a landslide victory in General Elections held on Thursday 1 October 2020.

The PLP won 30 of the 36 seats at stake, with the other six going to the main opposition One Bermuda Alliance (OBA) led by former Premier Craig Cannonier. The recently formed Free Democratic Movement (FDM) of businessman Marc Bean saw all 14 of its candidates defeated. There were also five unsuccessful independent candidates.

The Bermuda Parliamentary Registry said 25,763 of the 46,311 registered voters cast their ballots.