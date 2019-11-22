HEADLINES

Barbados records two cases of COVID-19

Posted on March 17, 2020 in Barbados // 0 Comments

KOBIE BROOMES, kobiebroomes@nationnews.com

Added 17 March 2020

Barbados has two confirmed cases of the COVD-19 virus.

Minister of Health and Wellness, Lt Col Jeffrey Bostic made the announcement moments ago in a live address at the Ministry of Health, Jemmotts Lane, St Michael. 

They will remain in isolation until they recover. Bostic said there was no need to panic.

Barbados joins the list of 163 countries which have recorded a case of the virus. To date, there are more than 188 000 cases and almost 7500 deaths.

The virus is present in St Lucia, Guyana, Jamaica, Trinidad and Tobago and Suriname. There are also confirmed cases in parts of the French- and Spanish-speaking Caribbean.

