Barbados records its 10th COVID-19 death

News Admin — January 24, 2021

Last Updated on 1 hour by News Admin

The Ministry of Health and Wellness would like to extend condolences to the family of the 91 year old lady who is now Barbados’ latest Covid fatality. Her passing brings to 10, the number of people in Barbados who have died from Covid-19since the first case was diagnosed here in March 2020.

The senior citizen who had a history of hypertension and diabetes, presented to the Accident and Emergency Department of the QEH with acute respiratory symptoms on January 23, one day ago. Given these symptoms, the patient was tested for Covid-19 and the lab confirmed the test result as positive. The elderly lady was transferred to the specialised infectious diseases unit at Enmore which is equipped to deal with Covid-19 cases, but passed away this morning.

Minister of Health and Wellness, Lt. Col. Jeffrey Bostic, is reminding members of the public to wear masks which cover their noses and mouths, sanitise or wash their hands regularly with soap and water and keep six feet away from persons who do not live in their household. The Minister is also urging families and members of the same household to exercise care in their interactions with each other.

The Ministry of Health and Wellness is urging all Barbadians to seek medical help early if they are having difficulty breathing or experiencing flu like symptoms. This is extremely important when dealing with elderly persons. (PR)