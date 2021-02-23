BARBADOS RECORDED 32ND COVID-19 RELATED DEATH

Barbados has recorded its 32nd COVID-19 related death, with the passing of a 68 year old Barbadian woman.

She passed away today, after being on a ventilator at Harrison Point for the last 6 days.

She had been been transferred to the isolation facility from the Queen Elizabeth Hospital.

Minister of Health and Wellness Lieutenant Colonel Jeffrey Bostic extends condolences to her grieving family.

He has described the number of positive cases as unprecedented, and stressed the importance of caution and safety protocols within the home and family setting.

Minister Bostic says this also underscores the need for the National Vaccination Programme and its targeting of the elderly and most vulnerable.

He noted the programme will keep Barbadians safe and provide the mechanism for the full reopening of the economy.

The Health Minister also expressed satisfaction that the Best-dos Santos Laboratory has cleared the backlog and is up to date in the processing of test results, allowing the Ministry to get a better gauge of the numbers and their implications in order to set the policy for moving forward.