Barbados receives 100 000 doses of Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine

Barbados received 100 000 doses of the Covishield Oxford-AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine today.

Calling it a special moment, Prime Minister Mia Amor Mottley made the announcement during the live broadcast of Government’s press conference for the management of COVID-19.

Mottley said Barbados took possession of 100 000 doses of the vaccine which will be administered to 50 000 people. The vaccine, which is made in India, is given in two doses.

The Prime Minister said this is the first batch of a potential 200 000 doses of the vaccine from India. She noted that negotiations are ongoing.

Mottley expressed gratitude to India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the “quick, decisive and magnanimous” action in responding so quickly to get the vaccines here.

Noting that she had worked closely with Prime Minister of Dominica, Roosevelt Skerritt, Mottley said that country received six boxes of the vaccine which were delivered this evening. This delivery by RSS plane was broadcast at the beginning of the press conference. The delivery in Dominica was shown live as Mottley gave her address.

Skerritt joined the press conference from Dominica via an electronic link and, like Mottley, expressed gratitude to the Government of India for the vaccines.

Both Barbados and Dominica will share their vaccines with members of the Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States to facilitate the vaccination of frontline workers and the most vulnerable. (KG)

https://youtube.com/watch?v=ReKnf3xgpxk%3Ffeature%3Doembed

Leave a Reply