BARBADOS: No shark sightings, but Ministry of Maritime Affairs urges caution

by Kobie Broomes

The Ministry of Maritime Affairs and the Blue Economy wishes to inform the public there have been sightings of sharks in neighbouring Caribbean islands.

While there have been no reports of sharks in Barbadian waters, all seabathers, watercraft operators, fishermen and all others using the sea have been asked to exercise great caution when doing so.

In addition, seabathers are advised not to swim alone or in “deep waters” if possible.

All persons operating boats and other vessels in the sea are advised to ensure they are functional, their batteries are fully charged, radios are working, and they have additional safety equipment on board.

All persons who believe they have seen or encountered a shark are asked to notify the Ministry of Maritime Affairs and the Blue Economy immediately. Please provide as much detail as possible, including locations and times.

The Ministry wishes to emphasize that this is a serious matter and therefore only serious concerns should be reported.

To report any sightings, please contact the Ministry of Maritime Affairs and the Blue Economy at either ps.mmabe@barbados.gov.bb or call either (246) 535-5740 or (246) 256-3171, one can also dial the Fisheries Department via either 535-5809 or -5811 the public can also use Instagram @mmabe_bb to report any appearances of sharks.

The public’s attention to this matter is greatly appreciated.