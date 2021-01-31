Barbados has recorded two additional COVID-19 related deaths in a single day, after two people died within an hour of each other this morning.

The two Barbadians, a 55 year old male and a 64 year old female, were both patients at the Harrison Point Facility for a few days.

Infectious Diseases Specialist and the Consultant in Charge of Harrison Point, Dr. Corey Forde, noted that both patients suffered from pre-existing, chronic non-communicable diseases.

They were both also experiencing shortness of breath for some days before seeking medical help at the Accident and Emergency Department of the Queen Elizabeth Hospital.

Dr. Forde is urging Barbadians not to self-diagnose or ignore signs such as fatigue, headaches, persistent sinus drips, flu-like symptoms, headaches, loss of taste or smell and changes in breathing – either rapid breathing or shortness of breath.

He stresses that any one of these symptoms, or any combination of them, could be a sign of a COVID-19 infection.

He says people with chronic non-communicable diseases are particularly vulnerable to complications of COVID-19, and stresses that within households and family settings, persons with these conditions should be closely monitored.

Minister of Health and Wellness, Lieutenant Colonel Jeffrey Bostic extended condolences to the grieving families.

He has also commended Dr. Forde and the entire team at Harrison Point for their efforts in what he described as, “two difficult cases”.

The Minister joined Dr. Forde in urging Barbadians not to delay, but to seek immediate help for themselves or their loved ones when they start to feel sick, and also to stick to the recommended protocols.