Barbados has recorded another COVID-19 related death.This following the death last night of an 83 year old male at the Accident and Emergency Department of the QEH.The news was revealed by Health Minister Lieutenant Colonel Jeffrey Bostic moments ago in a live COVID-19 Update and press conference from Ilaro Court.He says a policy decision has been taken to categorize any deaths involving respiratory symptoms and with a positive COVID-19 test as COVID-19 related deaths.As such, the country’s total of deaths related to the viral illness has now increased to 9, as the death of an 84 year old male on January 17th, also at the A&E and which was under investigation, is also now categorized as COVID-19 related. In relation to this case, the Health Minister notes that 17 people were identified in contact tracing and tested, with one positive recorded. This positive case has been linked to the West Coast cluster. Minister Bostic also revealed that yesterday, January 19th, 2021, an attempt was made to book the 83 year old man into a small nursing home in the south, where he spent approximately an hour and a half. Contact tracing efforts are ongoing.He says there is no need for alarm and panic as exposure at the nursing home would have been limited.