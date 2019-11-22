Barbados denies entry to MV Caribbean Princess cruise ship

Article by

Barbados Today

Published on February 8, 2020-Barbados has denied entry to the cruise ship MV Caribbean Princess due to an outbreak of gastroenteritis on board.The ship, carrying in excess of 3,000 passengers and 1,000 crew, was scheduled to berth at the Bridgetown Port Sunday morning.Acting Chief Medical Officer, Dr Kenneth George, disclosed that the Ministry of Health and Wellness had received a number of reports, including from the Caribbean Public Health Agency (CARPHA) of “a significant outbreak” of gastroenteritis on the ship.Dr George said that in keeping with the guidelines of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and “as a matter of caution” aimed at protecting both the passengers and the people of Barbados, the Ministry of Health and Wellness has decided that the cruise liner will not be allowed to berth at this time.