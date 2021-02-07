BARBADOS: COVID-19 Monitoring Unit crashes four parties on National Pause Sunday

The COVID-19 Monitoring Unit broke up four parties today, February 7.

Moments ago, this news was shared by Ambassador Liz Thompson ahead of today’s Vaccine discussion during the ongoing press conference, which commenced at 5:15 pm.

The Head of the COVID Communications Unit told the listening public that today alone there have been at least four social gatherings which breached the EMERGENCY MANAGEMENT (COVID-19) (CURFEW) (NO. 3) DIRECTIVE, 2021.

She said:

“The Compliance Team under Mr Ronald Chapman broke up four parties. Yes people are still having parties and they are not necessarily wearing their masks and they are exceeding the number allowed.” And she was asked to remind all citizens and visitors on island that “it is not legal to have mass gatherings, that this could result in up to one year in prison or a fine of up to $50,000.”

The Ambassador pleaded with Barbadians to take this pause seriously.

“We don’t want to criminalize anybody. that is not the intention. We want to protect you and we want you to protect us and the rest of our country and our communities. We want you to protect your families, and you can’t do that if you are not keeping more than six feet away from strangers, if you are not washing your hands with soap and water regularly or hand sanitising and if you are not wearing your masks, and if you’re in mass gatherings.”

She pleaded, “It is serious, and therefore those who are breaching the rules are putting everybody else in danger.”

Barbados is currently going through a period of National Pause. The lockdown is from February 3 to February 18, and today is just Day 5.

A curfew is in effect from February 3 to February 17, between the hours of 7pm and 6am. All persons who are in public places must wear a face covering and comply with the physical distancing protocols, unless they are members of the same household.

During these 15 days, there are to be no parties, no banquets, balls, dances or receptions, no meetings of a fraternal society, private or social club or civic association or organisation, no “bus crawls”, “limes” or karaoke events, no picnics, bus or other vehicular excursions or boat cruises, and in general no social events.