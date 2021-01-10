BARBADOS CONFIRMS 70 NEW CASES OF COVID-19
On Saturday, 70 new cases of COVID-19 were recorded, while 16 persons were released from isolation.
The new cases, which account for both locals and visitors, were among 1,198 tests conducted by the Best-dos Santos Public Health Laboratory. They comprise 19 women and 51 men.
The 70 new positives also consist of 33 persons from Her Majesty’s Prisons, Dodds – 31 male inmates and two male Prison Officers. This amount from HMP Dodds brings the cumulative number of cases at the prison to 225 – 58 staff members and 167 inmates.
There are now 482 people in isolation. To date, Barbados has recorded 878 confirmed cases – 366 females, 512 males, and 389 persons have recovered from the viral illness.
The public health laboratory has completed 83,086 tests since March 2020.
