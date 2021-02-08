BARBADOS: 53 yr-old female succumbs to COVID-19 . COVID Death Toll now at 19

Another Barbadian has succumbed to COVID-19.

The announcement was made by COVID-19 Communications Coordinator Ambassador Elizabeth Thompson during the COVID-19 Press Conference this evening.

“It is my very sad responsibility to indicate to you that Barbados recorded another death from COVID-19 today,” she said.

Thompson said: “The Ministry of Health and indeed all Barbados joins in expressing deepest condolences to the family of a 53-year-old female who had complications from chronic non communicate diseases and today succumbs to COVID-19. May her soul rest in peace.”

Her death brings the total number of COVID-19 deaths to 19.