BARBADOS: 46 MORE TEST POSITIVE FOR COVID. 744 ACTIVE CASES

46 people – 29 males and 17 females have gone into isolation, after testing positive for COVID-19.

The new cases were diagnosed out of the 1,219 tests performed by the Best-dos Santos Public Health Lab on January 23rd, 2021.

Of those 46 cases, four were people previously sent to the Harrison Point Isolation Facility for assessment.

A male staff member of Her Majesty’s Prison Dodds (HMP) was also among these latest cases. As a result, the cases from HMP Dodds have moved to 360, comprising 102 staff members (64 males and 38 females), and 258 inmates.

Meanwhile, 12 people were discharged from isolation today, pushing the recoveries to 634.

To date, Barbados has recorded 1,387 cases – 546 females and 841 males.

The total of active cases is 744.

The public health laboratory has conducted 99,537 tests so far.