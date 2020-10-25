ANTIGUA: Bar worker possibly exposed over 100 patrons to COVID

October 24, 2020

A female bar worker will likely face charges for breaching COVID-19 protocols after going to work after testing positive for coronavirus.

“I want to highlight specifically a case where a young lady was, should have been in isolation, she was positive, but yet she left her home and went to work in a bar”, Health Minister Molwyn Joseph told reporters at a press conference on Friday.

Over 100 patrons reportedly visited the bar during the period and police were said to be investigating the matter.

Joseph said the government plans to increase fines for breaching quarantine rules and police officers will assist health workers in keeping track of people in quarantine.

“I spoke with the Attorney General this morning and he has agreed to assist the Ministry of Health with dedicated police officers whose assignment would only be to assist the Ministry of Health in keeping strict surveillance of people in quarantine”, he said.