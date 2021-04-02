BANK OF NEVIS NOW IN ST.KITTS . INDIGENOUS BANK MAKES MAJOR INVESTMENT SHOWING CONFIDENCE IN THE SKN ECONOMY DESPITE THE CHALLENGES OF COVID-19
The Bank of Nevis has expanded their footprint in the federation after their recent purchase or buyout of the Operations of the Royal Bank of Canada. Despite the Challenges of COVID-19 the Indigenous Bank of Nevis has rested its confidence in the St.Kitts-Nevis economy and its management and has made this significant move and investment .
