BAHAMIAN OLYMPIC SPRINTER SHOT DEAD AFTER TRYING TO BREAK UP ARGUMENT

Bahamian Olympic sprinter Shavez Hart has been shot dead after trying to break up an argument outside a nightclub at 2am – just four days before his 30th birthday.Hart, 29, was killed as he tried to stop a group of men from fighting in the carpark of a nightclub in Mount Hope on the Abaco Islands of the Bahamas in the early hours of Saturday morning.Hart, who competed in the Rio 2016 Olympic Games and has a wife and son, was rushed to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead. He would have turned 30 on Tuesday. A suspect was later arrested and taken into police custody, according to local media.Hart’s mother, Shammaine Hart, told the Nassau Guardian: ‘He was such a good son – very quiet and always helpful. He did a lot of work in the community and was always trying to give back. I will certainly miss him.’ The country’s prime minister, Philip Brave Davis, paid tribute to Hart and said the Bahamas is ‘blessed to have a great athlete to carry our flag around the world’.Davis said on Twitter: ‘On behalf of my family and the people of the Bahamas, I offer my heartfelt condolences to the family of Shavez Hart. ‘As a country we are blessed to have a great athlete to carry our flag around the world. Ann and I will keep the Shavez family in our thoughts and prayers.’The Bahamian sports minister Mario Bowleg said:: ‘It is with great sadness that I express my heartfelt condolences to the family of the late Olympian Shavez Hart!’Hart was an eight-time Bahamian champion in 100 metre and 200 metre sprints. He qualified for the Rio 2016 Olympic Games with a time of 10.10 seconds in the 100m sprint – a personal best that meant he became the third fastest Bahamanian of all time.Hart had earlier attended the Texas A&M University where he competed in track events. He competed in the 2013 CAC Championships and won the gold medal in the 4x100m relay in Morelia, Mexico.