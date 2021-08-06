AUTOPSY PERFORMED ON THE BODY OF JERRALD MC DONALD

Basseterre, St. Kitts, August 05, 2021 (RSCNPF): An autopsy was performed on the body of 37-year-old Jerrald Mc Donald of Conaree, St. Kitts on Thursday, August 05, 2021, by Resident Pathologist, Dr. Adrian Nuñez.

Dr. Nuñez concluded that death was due to mechanical asphyxia, secondary to drowning.

No foul play is suspected.