AUTOPSY PERFORMED ON THE BODY OF “BOOM BOOM”. DEATH AS A RESULT OF DRUG OVERDOSE

Basseterre, St. Kitts, November 26, 2020 (RSCNPF): An autopsy was performed on the body of 32-year-old Rochelle Bennett alias “Boom Boom” of George Street, Newtown on November 25, 2020, by Resident Pathologist, Dr. Adrian Nunez.

Dr. Nunez concluded that her death was as a result of Severe Cerebral Edema, Right Hemorrhagic Brain Infection due to Acute Drug Intoxication (Marijuana). No foul play is suspected.