Basseterre, St. Kitts, August 16, 2022 (RSCNPF): Resident Pathologist, Dr. Naudia Phillip, performed an autopsy on the body of 26-year-old Luis Kendial James of Farm Site, Sandy Point on Monday, August 15, 2022.

Dr. Phillip concluded that death was as a result of Hypovolemic Shock due to a stab wound to the left suprascapular region.