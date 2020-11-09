AUTOPSY PERFORMED ON BODY OF JESROY MULCAIRE
Basseterre, St. Kitts, November 09, 2020 (RSCNPF): An autopsy was performed on the body of 19-year-old Jesroy Mulcaire of Zion Village, Nevis on November 06, 2020, by Resident Pathologist, Dr. Adrian Nunez.Dr. Nunez concluded that his death was as a result of drowning due to a cerebral contusion he received when he fell from the boat.— 30 —
