AUTOPSY PERFORMED ON BODY OF ALPHONSO COLLINS

Basseterre, St. Kitts, October 06, 2020 (RSCNPF): An autopsy was performed on the body of 56-year-old Alphonso Ezekiel Collins who was from Stapleton Village on Monday, October 05, by Resident Pathologist Dr. Adrian Nunez.

Dr. Nunez concluded that death was as a result of Acute Myocardial Infarction (Heart Attack).