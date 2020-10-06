AUTOPSY PERFORMED ON BODY OF ALPHONSO COLLINS

56-year-old Alphonso Ezekiel Collins

Basseterre, St. Kitts, October 06, 2020 (RSCNPF): An autopsy was performed on the body of 56-year-old Alphonso Ezekiel Collins who was from Stapleton Village on Monday, October 05, by Resident Pathologist Dr. Adrian Nunez. 

Dr. Nunez concluded that death was as a result of Acute Myocardial Infarction (Heart Attack). 

