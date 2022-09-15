ATTORNEY GENERAL GARTH WILKIN PLEDGE TO REFORM THE ST KITTS-NEVIS CONSTITUTION

===================



Statement by Attorney-General Garth Wilkin

As we celebrate our Independence, it is also a time to reflect on the fact that our 1983 Constitution was constructed in consideration of the economic and political realities of our Federation 39 years ago. As we now refocus, it is time to re-create and redesign our Constitution to suit the realities of a modern society.

The time for complaining is over. Your Dr Terrence Drew led Federal Government has agreed to start a Constitutional review process suitable to a forward-thinking Federation. In this regard, as a first step, the Attorney-General’s Chambers has agreed to set up a Joint Constitutional Review Committee (“JCRC”) with the Legal Department of the Nevis Island Administration.

The JCRC will be tasked with re-creating and redesigning our Constitution to create the most equitable solution for the economic and political tribulations between our beautiful Twin Islands. The next generation deserves to benefit from our proactivity on these issues today.

In the short term, our respective Chambers are currently crafting a solution to the technical and procedural legal issues raised by the decision of our Eastern Caribbean Court of Appeal in The Nevis Island Administration v Ocean Reef Resorts Limited. I encourage all Kittitians and Nevisians throughout the world to read the judgment: https://www.eccourts.org/the-nevis-island-administration…/.

In the long term, the JCRC will bring to the People of St Kitts and Nevis our proposals for a brighter and less contentious future for our respective Islands.

Our Federation is 39 years older and 39 years wiser than it was in 1983. It is time we act like it. It is time for a New Day and a Better Way. #nomorechat#actiontime#weareheretowork

Rest assured that I will report regularly on the progress of the JCRC. May God continue to bless this beautiful Federation we call home