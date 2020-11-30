ATTORNEY AZARD GUMBS LAUNCHES LEADERSHIP PROGRAMME AT VERCHILD’S HIGH SCHOOL

Mr. Azard Gumbs, a son of Old Road and Attorney at Law has started a Leadership Programme at the Verchild’s High School. The first session took place today November 30, 2020 at 9:30am.

The Programme on focuses on essential skills necessary for the work environment. The programme stems throughout the entire year ans involves the 5th form students.

Today’s session was on resume writing. The Programme will touch other topics such as Interview Preparation, Budgetting and more.

Mr. Gumbs has been sponsoring a Leadership Award at the Verchilds High School for the past three years and this year he thought it best to introduce programme to equip 5th form students with essential skills to equip them for the work place.

“Eventually one of these students will be awarded the leadership award at Speech Day, and I thought it best rather than just donating an award to do more to ensure that the students are better equipped for the work place. As a son of Old Road I have a vested interest in the upliftment and development of my community”