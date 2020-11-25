ARRIVING PASSENGERS INTO ST. KITTS AND NEVIS ENCOURAGED TO UPLOAD CERTIFIED AND ACCURATE INFORMATION

Basseterre, St. Kitts, November 24, 2020 (SKNIS): Abdias Samuel, Chair of the National COVID-19 Task Force, appealed to all travelers arriving in St. Kitts and Nevis to upload certified and accurate test results and other pertinent information to knatravelform.kn for smooth processing of their online immigration and customs forms, as well as entry into the Federation.



“Persons are uploading receipts and things that cannot be verified and that will not be accepted. Please ensure that when you upload your test it verifies everything – the lab, the location of the lab, and the information…,” said Mr. Samuel during a special National Emergency Operations Center (NEOC) COVID-19 Briefing on November 24, 2020.



Mr. Samuel said that persons who are using home kit testing and others will not be accepted.



“The Reverse Transcription Polymerase Chain Reaction [Laboratory Based Molecular Test] is what will be accepted and not any rapid test or any other type of test. It is very important that you do so and if you do not do so and there is no means of verifying these tests your application will not be processed.”



He noted that persons who are uploading incorrect information are putting others at risk.



“We are seeing a number of irregularities as it regards to the approval process where persons are attempting to circumvent the system with uploading wrong test, wrong information and doing other things in order for them to travel,” he said. “You are jeopardizing the travelers who are travelling with you, you are jeopardizing the country at large and everybody else that you come into contact with. We are appealing to everyone who wants to travel to St. Kitts and Nevis to do so and do so the right way.”



He reiterated that the right way is to visit knatravelform.kn and follow the requirements.



Mr. Samuel thanked the team responsible for the vetting process and noted that they are going above and beyond the call of duty to ensure that travelers understand the requirements.