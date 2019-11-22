ARIN Opens Nominations for Seats on Board and Advisory Council

Tuesday, July 21, 2020 — The American Registry for Internet Numbers (ARIN) 2020 Nomination Committee has reopened the Call for Nominations for the ARIN Board of Trustees and ARIN Advisory Council.

It is now accepting nominations through 5:00 PM EDT on Monday, 27 July 2020 to fill two seats on the ARIN Board of Trustees and five seats on the Advisory Council.

To view initial requirements, qualifications, and/or responsibilities of the ARIN Board of Trustees or Advisory Council, please visit the respective pages below:

ARIN Board of Trustees: https://www.arin.net/about/welcome/board/requirements/

ARIN Advisory Council: https://www.arin.net/about/welcome/ac/requirements/

Nominators must be an ARIN Trustee or a representative from an ARIN General Member in Good Standing. An eligible nominator may nominate themselves, a representative from an ARIN Member organization, or a representative from a non-member organization, consistent with ARIN Election Processes. Incumbents may be re-elected for consecutive terms.

To submit one or more nominations, please go to: https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/ARIN2020Nominations

If you are not an ARIN Trustee or a representative from a Member in Good Standing, the members of the NomCom may assist in submitting a nomination on your behalf – either as a nomination of yourself or someone you know whom you believe is qualified. Simply send an email to nominations@arin.net with the name and contact information (phone and email) of the person you wish to nominate.

All nominees must confirm that they qualify and are willing to serve if elected or appointed and that they do not violate the Nomination and Appointment Conflict of Interest List found at:

https://www.arin.net/participate/oversight/elections/conflicts/

All nominations must be received and accepted by 5:00 PM EDT on Monday, 27 July. Nominees will be given three calendar days, until 5:00 PM EDT on Thursday, 30 July, to complete and submit their questionnaire.

For more information on ARIN Elections, including key dates, ARIN election processes, the nomination process, voter eligibility and more, please visit the ARIN Elections Headquarters page at: https://www.arin.net/elections

For questions, to confirm your organization’s voting eligibility, or for additional information or

assistance, please email members@arin.net

Don’t miss out on this exciting opportunity to help define the future of the Internet!