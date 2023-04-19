APPROXIMATELY 42 COUNTRIES TO BE REPRESENTED AT ST. KITTS AND NEVIS’ DIPLOMATIC WEEK, 2023

by SKNISEditor

April 17, 2023

St. Kitts, April 17, 2023 (SKNIS): As the Ministry of Foreign Affairs continues its efforts to liaise with diplomats locally, regionally and internationally, the staff of the Ministry prepares for the hosting of Diplomatic Week slated for Sunday, April 23 to Friday, April 28, 2023. Approximately 42 countries are expected to be represented at this year’s event.



This was highlighted by Kaye Bass, Permanent Secretary (PS) in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, while appearing on the Government’s weekly radio and television programme “Infocus” on Wednesday, April 12.



“Well, 2023, will be very exciting. We are very elated to be able to host it. We are expecting that in addition to our own ambassadors who will be coming home, we will have other countries visiting. We have about 42 countries that will be represented here at Diplomatic Week 2023,” said Permanent Secretary Bass. “Of the ambassadors who will come from other countries, we have about 20 and we have honorary consuls who represent St. Kitts and Nevis in other countries, as well as resident honorary consuls and resident ambassadors.”



Diplomatic Week 2023 will be held under the theme: “Driving Change: Advancing a Vision for a Sustainable Island State.”



“We hope that during the opening ceremony on Tuesday, April 25, the Honourable Prime Minister [Dr. Terrance Drew] will address the gathering and speak about his vision for a sustainable island state. We also have the Foreign Minister, the Right Honourable Dr. Denzil Douglas who will also be speaking about what the ministry is doing with respect to sustainable Development,” said PS Bass.



Ms. Bass commended the local staff and the overseas ambassadors and their staff for collaborating on the theme.



Diplomatic Week opens on Sunday, April 23 with a Church Service at the Antioch Baptist Church. On Monday, April 24, the ambassadors will engage with students of the Nevis Sixth Form College, the Clarence Fitzroy Bryant College, as well as with students of the Charlestown and Gingerland Secondary Schools. Several ambassadors will also present credentials to Her Excellency Dame Marcella Liburd, GCMG, JP, Governor-General of St. Kitts and Nevis and to Prime Minister Dr. Drew.



The Opening Ceremony for Diplomatic Week 2023 is scheduled for Tuesday, April 25. On Wednesday, April 26, the ambassadors will journey to Nevis for a tour, while Thursday, April 27 is designated as Diplomatic Boulevard where the public will get a chance to interact with the ambassadors.



Diplomatic Week climaxes on Friday, April 28 with a staff retreat. PS Bass said during that time, the Foreign Policy will be discussed and how to “develop a Foreign Policy so that when the week ends, we will have a manual as to how we can implement the Foreign Policy and fulfill our mandate.”

