APPOINTMENT OF NEW SUPERVISOR OF ELECTIONS MAYBE UNCONSTITUTIONAL WITHOUT THE OFFICIAL NAMING OR APPOINTMENT OF THE LEADER OF THE OPPOSITION

(Tuesday October 18th, 2022) Prime Minister Dr. Terrance Drew and his SKNLP Administration maybe exhibiting their obvious inexperience or simply flaunting and disregarding the constitutional law of the land with their actions, announcements and activities over the last 60 plus days since being elected. The most recent constitutional faux pas is the announcement of the appointment of a new supervisor of elections in the person of Oaklyn Peets, when there is currently no named official leader of the Opposition. PM Drew made the announcement during his first Press Conference on Monday 17th, October 2022. According to Section 34 (2) and 34 (6) of the constitution of St. Christopher and Nevis , Section 34(2)the functions of the office of Supervisor of Elections shall be exercised either by the person holding or acting in such public office as may for the time being be designated in that behalf by the Governor-General or, if the Governor-General so decides, by such other person who is not a public officer as may for the time being be so designated. Section 34 (6) In the exercise of his or her powers under subsection (2) the Governor-General shall act in his or her own deliberate judgment after consulting the Prime Minister, the Premier and the Leader of the Opposition.

In laymens terms the the Supervisor of Elections is appointed by the Governor-General after consultation with the Prime Minister, the Premier and the Leader of the Opposition.

With no officially announced appointment of a Leader of the Opposition it would clearly suggest or indicate that the new Supervisor cannot be officially appointed as there has been NO official consultation with a named or appointed Opposition Leader .

Sec 58.1 states that the GG appoints a Leader of Opposition from among those who do not support the Govt. The people of St. Kitts and Nevis have not been informed of any appointment of a Leader of the Opposition.