AOSIS Chair COP27 Statement: “A mission 30 years in the making, accomplished”Historic loss and damage response fund to assist and support developing countries is finally established at UN climate summit

Closing of COP27, Sharm El Sheikh, November, 2022 STATEMENT FROM AOSIS CHAIR, THE HONOURABLE MINISTER MOLWYN JOSEPH, ANTIGUA AND BARBUDA

AOSIS promised the world we would not leave Sharm El Sheikh without achieving the establishment of a loss and damage response fund. A mission thirty years in the making has been accomplished.

We have literally exhausted all of our efforts here at COP27 to bring home the climate action commitments our vulnerable people desperately need. Our Ministers and negotiators have endured sleepless nights and endless days in an intense series of negotiations, determined to secure the establishment of a loss and damage response fund, keep 1.5 alive, and advance ambition on critical mitigation and adaptation plans. But after the pain comes the progress.

Today, the international community has restored global faith in this critical process that is dedicated to ensuring no one is left behind. The agreements made at COP27 are a win for our entire world. We have shown those who have felt neglected that we hear you, we see you, and we are giving you the respect and care you deserve. Now we must solidify our ties across territories. We must work even harder to hold firm to the 1.5C warming limit, to operationalize the loss and damage fund, and continue to create a world that is safe, fair, and equitable for all.