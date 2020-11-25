ANTIGUA: The theft of LPG Cylinders are becoming a concern for the police

November 25, 2020

Police Issue Crime Prevention Safety Tips for Christmas Season

The Police have issued several Crime Prevention and Safety Tips for the security of the general public leading into the Christmas Season. The police are also appealing to residents to adhere to the safety tips to avoid any possibility of becoming a victim of crime.

Always take into consideration your own personal safety and security, and pay closer attention to what is happening around you. Avoid exposing valuables, such as cash and jewelry in public places. Members of the public are advised against leaving valuable items inside vehicles in plain view of the public. This may result in vandalism or possible theft. Pay attention to the security of your homes and businesses, and always ensure that you use proper locking and security mechanisms to protect your property.

4. Potential home and business owners are advised to pay regular checks at construction sites. This is to ensure that building materials are accounted for and remain secured.

5. The alleged thefts of Liquid Propane Gas (LPG) Cylinders are becoming a concern for the police. Residents are therefore advised to use proper security measures to secure these items at their homes and businesses. Anyone with information concerning the theft of LPG cylinders should bring it to the attention of the police without delay.

6. Livestock and vegetable farmers are also called upon to make regular visits to their farms to ensure everything remains intact. They are further asked to report all suspicious activities to the police as soon as applicable.

7. The police are also warning members of the public to desist from purchasing items that are believed to have been stolen or illegally obtained. If you have any information about suspicious transactions or illegal activities, report it to the nearest police station or call the Criminal Investigations Department at 462-3913, or 462-3914.