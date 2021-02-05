ANTIGUA Records 11 new cases of COVID-19 . Confirmed Cases now at 288 including 92 Active Cases.

February 5, 2021

(Dashboard Update for February 5, 2021)

Subsequent to the dashboard published earlier today, the Ministry of Health, Wellness and the Environment has received additional test results from the Mount St. John Medical Centre and the Caribbean Public Health Agency (CARPHA) which have revealed eleven new laboratory confirmed COVID-19 cases in Antigua and Barbuda as of Thursday 4th February 2021 at 6pm.

These new cases resulted from the two hundred and four pending samples from CARPHA and ninety-five additional samples processed by MSJMC increasing the pending results to two hundred and ninety-nine (299) in total.

Of the two hundred and four (204) samples processed by CARPHA, one hundred and ninety-four (194) were negative and ten positive (10) while of the ninety-five (95) additional samples processed by MSJMC, ninety-four (94) were negative and one (1) positive. Ten (10) of the cases are non-imported and one (1) imported. Investigations have begun and contact tracing and testing are ongoing.

Meanwhile, four (4) new recoveries have been recorded bringing the total to one hundred and eighty-seven (187). Four additional persons were hospitalized bringing the total to twenty-five (25)

Consequently, the total number of persons with laboratory confirmed COVID-19 cases in Antigua and Barbuda is two hundred and eighty-eight (288); which is inclusive of ninety-two (92) active cases.