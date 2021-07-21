Antigua PM blames Lionel E. Michael for VI’s COVID outbreak!

Prime Minister Gaston A. Browne calls out local Chief Environmental Health Officer

SAINT JOHN’S, Antigua & Barbuda – Chairman of Caricom and Prime Minister of Antigua and Barbuda, Mr Gaston A. Browne has blamed local Chief Environmental Health Officer, Mr Lionel E. Michael for the current state of the COVID-19 outbreak in the VI.

Mr Brown made the comment while appearing as a guest on a radio show in Antigua on July 17, 2021.

“He sent me a text to say that you know he went to an Ivy League school and therefore he’s an expert in public health just as I am an expert in finance,” PM Brown said, claiming that the VI CEHO purports to be an expert in his field.

The Antiguan PM said although he went to an Ivy League school, he never once said that publicly to anyone.

“This guy is just so full of himself that you know, he goes out there and put all kinds of information in the public domain to presents himself as the God on COVID management, telling people when they are out in public you should not have to wear a mask,” Mr Browne claimed.

VI COVID-19 cases rising

“But guess what Lionel Michael, you don’t determine the policies in my government. You work for the BVI that is where you get paid, you botched the COVID management to the extent they have the highest per capita COVID active cases in the world, go and study that and stop minding our business,” Browne lashed out.

