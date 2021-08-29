Antigua logs 62 cases of COVID-19: Active cases at 321

August 29, 2021

(Antigua Newsroom) The most recent report received by the Ministry of Health, Wellness and the Environment from the Sir Lester Bird Medical Centre has revealed sixty-two (62) new laboratory confirmed COVID-19 cases in Antigua and Barbuda as of Friday 27th August 2021 at 6pm.

Two hundred and twelve (212) samples were processed at Sir Lester Bird Medical Centre.

The Epidemiology Unit will provide a comprehensive update next week as it relates to the imported vs non-imported cases.

Meanwhile, ten (10) recovered cases were recorded increasing the total to one thousand three hundred and forty-eight (1348).

One (1) Covid-19 related death was reported at the Sir Lester Bird Medical Centre.

Consequently, the total number of persons with laboratory confirmed COVID-19 cases in Antigua and Barbuda is one thousand seven hundred and thirteen (1713); which is inclusive of three hundred and twenty-one (321) active cases and forty-four (44) deaths. There are twenty (20) hospitalized cases; sixteen (16) mild, one (1) moderate and three (3) severe.

Meanwhile, Antigua and Barbuda has fully vaccinated thirty three thousand three hundred and ninety-one (33,391) individuals while six thousand nine hundred and eighteen (6,918) have only received their first dose.

The dashboard has been updated to reflect these changes.