ANTIGUA: Former Education Minister Michael Browne Arrested, Charged and Granted Bail

November 26, 20200

Former Education Minister Michael Browne (2018 File Photo)

Former Education Minister Michael Browne was granted bail in the sum of $15,000, $6000 of which he must pay in cash.

The 44 year-old was represented by Attorney Gail Pero who told the Court that her client has no previous arrests and will not be interfering with the victim or witnesses.

Magistrate Ngaio Emanuel-Edwards then gave him bail also ordering that the Member of Parliament for All Saints West, present two local surieties, surrender all of his travel documents, report to the All Saints Police Station three times a week.

The Minister, as required by the Antigua and Barbuda Labour Party(ABLP) resigned yesterday, giving way to the appointment of Sports Minister Hon. Daryll Matthew as Minister of Education.