ANTIGUA-BARBUDA GOVERNMENT ANNOUNCES A RAFFLE FOR VACCINATED NATIONALS
BY ABS TEAMJUNE 10, 2021
(ABS TV)Twenty-thousand dollars in weekly raffles are the newest incentive to be offered by this country’s Government to encourage locals to get vaccinated.
4 weekly raffles of $5,000 will be held for anyone who has been vaccinated. The Ministry of Health has records of names which will all be entered for a chance to win.
This latest incentive follows plans for the raffling of lands at Judges Hill valued at $65,000.
