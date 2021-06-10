ANTIGUA-BARBUDA GOVERNMENT ANNOUNCES A RAFFLE FOR VACCINATED NATIONALS

BY ABS TEAMJUNE 10, 2021

(ABS TV)Twenty-thousand dollars in weekly raffles are the newest incentive to be offered by this country’s Government to encourage locals to get vaccinated.

4 weekly raffles of $5,000 will be held for anyone who has been vaccinated. The Ministry of Health has records of names which will all be entered for a chance to win.

This latest incentive follows plans for the raffling of lands at Judges Hill valued at $65,000.