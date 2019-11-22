ANTIGUA AND BARBUDA REPORTS 39 IMPORTED COVID-19 CASES
(June 24th, 2020)Health authorities have confirmed 39 individuals who recently arrived in Antigua have since tested positive for COVID-19. Among the new imported cases are returning nationals who were recently repatriated from the Dominican Republic. Officials say all 39 had been placed in quarantine since their arrival in Antigua. Details are expected to be revealed in a press conference later today.
