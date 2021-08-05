Antigua and Barbuda PM Gaston Browne attends swearing of St. Lucia’s new Cabinet

CASTRIES, Saint Lucia – 5th August, 2021…….Prime Minister the Hon. Gaston Browne and wife the Hon. Maria Browne, on Thursday are in St. Lucia for the swearing-in of the Cabinet of newly elected Prime Minister the Hon. Philip J. Pierre whose St. Lucia Labour Party won the country’s recent general election.

Before departing from the V.C. Bird International Airport Thursday afternoon, Prime Minister Browne, who is the current Chairman of the Caribbean Community, CARICOM outlined that he is looking forward to the Hon. Philip J. Pierre, a trained Economist, joining the grouping of Heads. “There are a number of issues that Philip will have to be read in on including the situation in Haiti and the issues of the region’s COVID-19 situation and the integration process and I am hoping to commence discussions with him this afternoon,” PM Browne stated.

Prime Minister Browne, before his departure from the V.C. Bird airport, also received a security briefing from Commissioner of Police, Atley Rodney and Deputy Chief of Defence Staff of the Antigua and Barbuda Defence Force, Lieutenant Colonel Trevor Pennyfeather.

Following his attendance at the swearing-in ceremony in Saint Lucia, Prime Minister Browne and his family will proceed on a one week vacation. Attorney General and Minister for Legal Affairs, the Hon. Steadroy Benjamin is the Acting Prime Minister during Prime Minister Browne’s absence from the state. (Ends)

Digital photos by Office of the Prime Minister

Prime Minister Browne receiving a security briefing from Commissioner of Police Atley Rodney and Deputy Chief of Defence Staff of the ABDF Lt. Col. Trevor Pennyfeather. Prime Minister Browne and newly elected Prime Minister of Saint Lucia, the Hon. Philip J. Pierre before the swearing of his Cabinet today