ANTIGUA AND BARBUDA PARLIAMENT DISSOLVED. PM GASTON BROWNE TO ANNOUNCE ELECTION DATE ON MONDAY DECEMBER 19TH, 2022

Posted on December 16, 2022 in Antigua-Barbuda

Prime Minister Gaston Browne has confirmed that he has advised Governor General Sir Rodney Williams to dissolve Parliament as of Friday, December 16, 2022.The proclamation from the Governor General is expected to follow shortly.Speculation is high that Prime Minister Browne will announce the date of the elections next week Monday when the ABLP launches its political campaign.

Leave a comment

Copyright © 2022 | TIMES CARIBBEAN | Not even the Sun covers the Caribbean better

Social Share Buttons and Icons powered by Ultimatelysocial
error

Enjoy this blog? Please spread the word :)