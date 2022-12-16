ANTIGUA AND BARBUDA PARLIAMENT DISSOLVED. PM GASTON BROWNE TO ANNOUNCE ELECTION DATE ON MONDAY DECEMBER 19TH, 2022
Prime Minister Gaston Browne has confirmed that he has advised Governor General Sir Rodney Williams to dissolve Parliament as of Friday, December 16, 2022.The proclamation from the Governor General is expected to follow shortly.Speculation is high that Prime Minister Browne will announce the date of the elections next week Monday when the ABLP launches its political campaign.
