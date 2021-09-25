ANTIGUA AND BARBUDA OFFERS WELL WISHES FOR ST. KITTS AND NEVIS AS IT CELEBRATES 38TH YEARS OF INDEPENDENCE

Basseterre, St. Kitts, September 23, 2021 (SKNIS): The Government and people of Antigua and Barbuda has offered well wishes to the Government and people of St. Kitts and Nevis on their celebration of 38th years of Independence on September 19, 2021.

In a congratulatory message to St. Kitts and Nevis’ Prime Minister Dr. the Hon. Timothy Harris, Prime Minister of Antigua and Barbuda, the Honourable Gaston Browne wrote:

“The nation of St. Kitts and Nevis has experienced an array of accomplishments over the years and, the call to action exhibited by this year’s theme “Adapt, Diversify, Recreate: Independence 38”, is reflective of the resilience required to not only overcome present-day challenges but also to further the development of your nation,” Prime Minister Browne said.

He continued: “Moreover, the theme is also indicative of the tenets incorporated in our regional institutions such as CARICOM and the OECS required to maintain a viable and sustainable region. Prime Minister, once again congratulations and please accept the assurances of my highest consideration and wishes for continued good health.”

St. Kitts and Nevis established diplomatic relations with Antigua and Barbuda on 19th September, 1983.