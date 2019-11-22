ANOTHER HISTORIC DAY !!!! SIX MEGA VESSELS BERTHED AT ST.KITTS PORT INCLUDING 4 CRUISE AND 2 CONTAINER SHIPS ON CHRISTMAS EVE





Today Tuesday December 24th , Christmas Eve, was yet another historic day for St.Kitts-Nevis. 6 large Vessels were docked at our 3 International Piers . The MS Insignia, the MS Veendam, Crown Princess and the Freedom of the Seas were all docked at both Cruise Piers at Port Zante bringing with them a total of over 11, 000 Visitors.

Docked at the Deepwater Port Cargo Pier was the Container Vessels Midnight Czar and a Tropical Shipping’s UNITY carrying a total of over 2600 tonnes of Cargo.

It must be noted that another cruise vessel was anchored at the Carambola at Friars Bay .

This is significant as it is the first time that the island has hosted and docked 4 cruise Ships and 2 Cargo Container Ships all at the same time . This was reflected in the much heightened activity at both the port Zante and Deepwater ports . Port Zante and Downtown Basseterre was abuzz with activity as thousands of tourists disembarked the 4 ships and Kept Tourism stakeholders very busy while 2600 plus tonnes of cargo was off loaded and delivered to thousands of residents, businesses and more. Much of the Cargo included barrels of foodstuff from the US and other goods including household , house improvement, dry goods, cold storage , hardware , and other items .

THe significant investment being made in the infrastructure development along with laudable fiscal management and forward thinking economic and social development initiatives has enabled St.Kitts-Nevis to become and remain the strongest economy in the OECS and is expected to increase its strength in 2020 as the IMF and the Central Bank have projected a 3.5% growth in the economy which is twice the international global average .

The tourism sector is projecting another 1million plus cruise ship visitors with 155,000 plus stayover visitors are expected by Air Arrivals.

St.Kitts-Nevis is undoubtedly moving in the right direction !