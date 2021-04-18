ANOTHER EXPLOSIVE ERUPTION AT LASOUFRIERE-4:4pm(April 18th 2021) Get our headlines on WHATSAPP: 1) Save +1 (869) 665-9125 to your contact list. 2) Send a WhatsApp message to that number so we can add you 3) Send your news, photos/videos to times.caribbean@gmail.com Posted on April 18, 2021 in General News // 0 Comments Tweet LA SOUFRIÈRE BULLETIN #68 APRIL 18, 2021 5:00 PM 1. There was an explosive eruption at the La Soufrière at approximately 4:49 p.m. today.2. Ash clouds are moving towards the south and west of the island3. Alert level remains RED.
