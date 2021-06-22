ANOTHER COVID-19-RELATED DEATH IN ST. KITTS AND NEVIS BRINGS TOTAL TO THREE

Basseterre, St. Kitts, June 22, 2021 (SKNIS): St. Kitts and Nevis has recorded another COVID-19 related death, bringing the number of deaths from the dreadful disease to three in less than one week as the number of confirmed cases increases through community spread. The recent death was recorded in St. Kitts & Nevis COVID-19 Situation Report No.453 for Tuesday 22nd June 2021.

Additionally, the number of positive cases of COVID-19 in Her Majesty’s Prison increased from 37 to 39 inmates in isolation after it was first announced at a joint press conference between the Ministry of Health and the Ministry of National Security on June 17, 2021, that there was an outbreak in the prison leading to a cluster of cases.

Health officials are continuing a robust contact tracing and testing programme to break the second wave of the virus that has spread within the community.

“To date, we have contained the outbreak to a degree,” Dr. Laws said at the joint press conference on June 17. “Just through our contact tracing process alone, we have picked up those positive contacts, who if we weren’t contact tracing, they would have passed on the virus to other contacts and our numbers may have been like 3 or 4 times what they are right now. We will continue our contact tracing process.”