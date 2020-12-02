ANNIVERSARY CHURCH SERVICE SET TO COMMEMORATE DR. HON. TIMOTHY HARRIS’ 27TH YEAR OF UNBROKEN SERVICE AND COMMITTMENT TO THE PEOPLE OF CONST#7

On Sunday 29th November 2020, the Political Leader of the Peoples Labour Party (PLP) and Parliamentary Representative of Constituency #7, Prime Minister Dr. Hon Timothy Harris celebrated twenty-seven (27) years of unbroken, unwavering Service and Leadership to the people of St. Christopher and Nevis. It was on Monday 29th November 1993, that a youthful, humble and intelligent man from the proud village of Tabernacle was elected to the National

Assembly to represent the good people of Belle Vue to Ottley’s. He was re-elected with increased vote margins in 1995, 2000, 2004 and 2010.

This trend continued on Monday 16th February 2015 when as the Leader of Team Unity, he was again re-elected becoming the third (3rd) Prime Minister of the Federation of St. Christopher and Nevis. Then most recently on Friday 5th June 2020 he was again resoundingly re-elected to parliament for a record seventh (7th) consecutive term receiving the largest margin of victory ever in that constituency, and the largest for any incumbent parliamentarian in the Federation.

He is hailed and recognized nationally, regionally and internationally as an exemplary leader, diplomat and politician, especially during the present global COVID-19 pandemic. It is under his wise leadership and safe, clean and sturdy hands that our nationals, citizens and residents alike are all alive and safe. He is definitely one whom our nation can count on, once we continue to follow his lead.

He continues to keep in touch with his people through his regular visits to the schools and other public and private institutions throughout the country. Along with his monthly one on one consultations, he never turns away those who unofficial visits his home to help them in their time of need. This spirit of selfless service also continues through his monthly Prime Minister’s Press Conferences and his now very popular weekly Leadership Matters Programme which is the number one show for local television and radio programming. He also appears on the various local radio call in talk show programmes to hear and address the concerns of the people who entrusted leadership and their future into his hands.

Under his leadership, the good people of Constituency #7 have seen developments in the following ways to name a few: Black Rocks Rehabilitation; Increased Water Storage and Delivery; Rebuilding of the Mary Charles Hospital in Molyneux and the construction of the

Sylvia Garnette Tabernacle Clinic; The Tabernacle Fire Station; Upgrades to all the Primary

Schools; Increased Housing Schemes; Increase in Youth Entrepreneurship; Increase in Youth

Organisations; the 25th Annual Constituency Domino League, the 16th Annual Constituency Basketball League; Sponsorship to the Tabernacle Football Club and other various sporting and youth groups; and of course being godfather to many in the community and the nation. His shining light and legacy will be the successful “Help-a-Child Scholarship Programme” which has helped close to 800 students in the constituency who have received a record $250,000.00 in grants so far.

Over his 27 years of political life, Dr. the Honourable Timothy Harris has served in various ministerial portfolios for eighteen (18) years from 1995-2013. These include being Senior Minister and Minister of International Trade, Industry, Commerce, Consumer Affairs,

Agriculture, Marine Resources, Cooperatives and Constituency Empowerment from February

2010 to January 2013. Minister of Finance, International Trade, Industry, Commerce and

Consumer Affairs from August 2008 to January 2010. Minister of Foreign Affairs, International Trade, Industry, Commerce and Consumer Affairs from October 2004 to August 2008. Minister of Foreign Affairs and Education from August 2001 to October 2004. Minister of Education, Labour and Social Security from March 2000 to August 2001 and Minster of Agriculture, Lands and Housing from 1995 to March 2000.

And now as Prime Minister and Minister of Finance, National Security and Constituency

Empowerment within his led Team Unity administration from February 2015 to present.

This coming Sunday 6th December 2020, the Prime Minister of St. Kitts and Nevis, Dr. the

Honourable Timothy Harris will be worshipping at the Mount Carmel Baptist Church in

Bourryeau at 10:00am to give ALMIGHTY GOD praise and thanksgiving in celebration of his 27th anniversary of exemplary leadership, representation and service as a Parliamentarian, member of Cabinet and now Prime Minister. All are invited to come and worship with him on this glorious day of celebration.

On behalf of the National Executive of the Peoples Labour Party (PLP), All Eight (8) of its Constituency Branches, its members, supporters well-wishers and from a grateful nation, we congratulate our Leader and Prime Minister Dr. Hon. Timothy Harris on achieving this milestone in the history of St. Kitts and Nevis. We pray ALMIGHTY GOD’s richest blessings, favour and protection over his life, health and family.

Long Live the Peoples Labour Party!!! Long Live TEAM UNITY!!!

Long Live Dr. Hon Timothy Harris!!! ‘It is and forever will be; HARRIS AGAIN!!!’